Joni Mitchell is Now a U.S. Citizen, But Identifies as a ‘Proud Canerican’

Legendary Canadian-born singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell has become a U.S. citizen.

The 82-year-old posted about her new citizenship on Instagram, sharing shared a video from her naturalization ceremony. In a caption she wrote that it was “A journey that began 62 years ago.”

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Mitchell admitted, “I became a citizen so I could vote. I’m a proud Canerican like Neil Young.”

Born in Fort Macleod, AB in 1943, Mitchell (real name Roberta Joan Anderson) first moved to the U.S. in the mid-1960s after marrying American musician Chuck Mitchell.

First moving to Detroit and New York before settling in California, Mitchell became a key participant in the Laurel Canyon music scene alongside Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, The Mamas & Papas, Carole King and The Eagles.

Mitchell now lives in Santa Barbara, CA, but also owns a second residence on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast.

While she has obtained a U.S. citizenship, she is also expected to keep her Canadian citizenship, and identify as a dual citizen.