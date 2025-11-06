The tour, which is billed as “A Special Evening With Journey” and does not feature an opening act, will kick off in Hershey, PA on February 28 and run through July 2 when it ends in Laredo, TX. The band will play five Canadian dates in total: Ottawa, Hamilton, Montreal, Quebec City and Vancouver.

Journey have announced the Final Frontier Tour, a 60-date North American leg that will see the rockers play their final shows together.

A second leg is expected to be announced later, which will run through to 2027.

The tour lineup will include co-founding member and lead guitarist Neal Schon, along with longtime keyboardist/guitarist Jonathan Cain, lead singer Arnel Pineda, drummer Deen Castronovo, keyboardist Jason Derlatka, and bassist Todd Jensen.

In a statement, Neal Schon said, “This tour is our heartfelt thank-you to the fans who’ve been with us every step of the way — through every song, every era, every high and low. We’re pulling out all the stops with a brand-new production — the hits, the deep cuts, the energy, the spectacle. It’s a full-circle celebration of the music that’s brought us all together.”

“As its founding member, I carry the Journey torch to this day, wherever I go,” he continued. “The sentiment and spirit of the band will always remain. While this marks a farewell to one powerful chapter of the Journey we’ve shared, I want everyone to know I’m not done. Music is still burning strong inside me, and there are new creative horizons ahead. This tour is both a thank you and the beginning of what’s next.”

Cain added, “It’s been an incredible ride. We’ve shared our music with millions and this tour is about gratitude, connection, and one last chance to feel that magic together. We wouldn’t want it any other way.”

The general onsale begins on Friday, November 14 at 10:00AM local time. More info can be found here.

Journey’s Final Frontier Tour 2026 Dates:

2/28 @ Hershey, PA Giant Center

3/2 @ Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

3/4 @ Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena

3/5 @ Trenton, NJ Cure Insurance Arena

3/7 @ Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

3/9 @ Hamilton, ON TD Coliseum

3/11 @ Montreal, QC Bell Centre

3/12 @ Quebec City, QC Vidéotron Centre

3/14 @ Hartford, CT PeoplesBank Arena

3/16 @ Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

3/17 @ Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

3/19 @ Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

3/21 @ Memphis, TN FedExForum

3/22 @ Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

3/25 @ N. Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

3/26 @ Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

3/28 @ New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

3/29 @ Bossier City, LA Brookshire Grocery Arena

3/31 @ Austin, TX Moody Center

4/3 @ Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center

4/4 @ Wichita, KS Intrust Bank Arena

4/6 @ Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center

4/8 @ Des Moines, IA Casey’s Center

4/9 @ Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

4/12 @ Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center

4/14 @ Boise, ID ExtraMile Arena

4/15 @ Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

4/17 @ Vancouver, BC Pacific Coliseum

4/19 @ Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Arena

4/21 @ Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

4/22 @ Bakersfield, CA Dignity Health Arena

4/24 @ Fresno, CA Save Mart Center at Fresno State

5/15 @ Tampa, FL Benchmark International Arena

5/16 @ Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

5/18 @ Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

5/20 @ Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

5/21 @ Greensboro, NC First Horizon Coliseum

5/23 @ Atlantic City, NJ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

5/27 @ State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center

5/28 @ Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

5/30 @ Knoxville, TN Food City Center

5/31 @ Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena

6/3 @ Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum

6/4 @ Roanoke, VA Berglund Center Coliseum

6/6 @ Worcester, MA DCU Center

6/7 @ Manchester, NH SNHU Arena

6/10 @ Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

6/11 @ Allentown, PA PPL Center

6/13 @ Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

6/14 @ Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

6/17 @ Evansville, IN Ford Center

6/18 @ Fort Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

6/20 @ Champaign, IL State Farm Center

6/21 @ Green Bay, WI Resch Center

6/24 @ Moline, IL Vibrant Arena at the Mark

6/25 @ Springfield, MO Great Southern Bank Arena

6/27 @ Tupelo, MS Cadence Bank Arena

6/28 @ Lafayette, LA Cajundome

7/1 @ Corpus Christi, TX Hilliard Center

7/2 @ Laredo, TX Sames Auto Arena