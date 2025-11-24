Nine-time Juno winners Arkells and five-time winners The Beaches take the stage during the 55th annual show taking place on Sunday, March 29, 2026 at TD Coliseum in Hamilton, ON.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC has announced the first round of performers for the 2026 Juno Awards.

Four-time Juno winner Joni Mitchell will be presented the Lifetime Achievement Award Presented by your National Arts Centre, for her outstanding artistic contributions and enduring impact on global music culture.

In addition, ten-time Juno winner Nelly Furtado will be honoured for her remarkable career by being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. She joins previous inductees such as Maestro Fresh Wes, Nickelback, Deborah Cox, and last year's recipients Glass Tiger and Sum 41.

The general on-sale for tickets to the 2026 Juno Awards takes place this Friday, November 28 at 10:00AM EST. To get early access to tickets you can use presale code IHEARTJUNOS beginning at 10:00AM EST on Thursday, November 28. More info here.