The Stratford, ON-raised Bieber and his wife Hailey sat in the front row behind Toronto, the visiting team's, dugout. Naturally, he sported the jersey of Game 4 starter Shane Bieber to support the Blue Jays. (You can see both Biebers in the photo above - Shane is the blurry one in the foreground with the moustache.)

The Toronto Blue Jays played Game 3 of the 2026 World Series in Los Angeles last night, and Justin Bieber was in attendance to cheer on Canada's team against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Biebs was all over social media last night thanks to Major League Baseball (MLB), which shared a number of posts, including the pop star's reaction to Shohei Ohtani's third inning home run off Blue Jays starter Max Scherzer, which was a big thumbs down.

Last night's game ended up going 18 full innings, tying Game 3 of the 2018 World Series between the Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox for the longest World Series game ever played. The Dodgers beat the Blue Jays 6-5 after Freddie Freeman hit a walk off home run against the Blue Jays' Brendon Little in the bottom of the 18th inning, ending at around 2:50AM EST. (No idea as to whether the Biebers stayed for the whole thing.) The Dodgers now have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Justin Bieber has shown his love for Toronto sports over the years, sporting different team jerseys in public. He has also befriended members of the Toronto Maple Leafs and taken part in their practices, while name-dropping the Toronto Raptors in his 2020 hit "Intentions."

