Justin Bieber showed he was a good samaritan when he pulled over to help a stranded driver on the side of the road.
As reported by TMZ, the driver, who goes by the name of Buku Music on TikTok, found himself stuck when his car broke down. While he was on his phone explaining that he had been “trying so hard in life," one of the most famous faces in the world happened to come to his rescue.
“I think Justin Bieber just stopped to help me,” the driver said with a puzzled look on his face.
Bieber then entered the shot and nodded yes, when he was asked, “Are you Justin Bieber?”
The two affectionately shared an “I love you” moment and hugged. Then Bieber asked him about his car trouble, to which the driver replied, “My life is fu**ed,” before the video ends.
Watch the video below.
@bukumusic Meeting Justin Bieber 🫶🏽 Unforgettable moment… #justinbieber #godlovesyou ♬ original sound - Buku