After a video titled "48 HRS with DIDDY!!" resurfaced this week of a 15-year-old Bieber spending time with Diddy back in 2009, fans have begun speculating that the young pop star may have suffered some form of abuse by the shamed hip-hop mogul. However, a representative for Bieber has denied any inappropriate behaviour occurred .

Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently on trial for charges of federal sex trafficking and racketeering in Manhattan, but one person who claims they weren't one of his victims is Justin Bieber.

"Although Justin is not among Sean Combs' victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him," the statement reads. "Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve."

At the time of Combs' arrest in September 2024, an insider told People Bieber was focusing on his family at the time, including his newborn son, Jack.

“He’s aware of Diddy’s arrest and all the allegations,” People reported. “It’s not anything that he wants to focus on, though."

The two were said to have first met in 2008, when Bieber signed with Usher and Scooter Braun’s label RBMG Records.

Another video that has been catching people's attention is from their appearance together on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2011. They discussed their hangouts with the host, to which Combs said, “[He had] the Lamborghini for a day or two and he had access to the house. And he knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with Big Brother Puff on national television. Everything ain’t for everybody.”