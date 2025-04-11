On Instagram, the 31-year-old posted a now-deleted story that read, "I Justin Bieber am no longer involved in this brand. Drew House doesn't represent me or my family or life."

Justin Bieber has revealed that he now has nothing to do with his streetwear line, Drew House.

"If your [sic] rocking with me the human Justin Bieber don't waste ur money on Drew House," he advised.

Drew House was co-founded in December 2018 by Bieber and his former stylist and road manager Ryan Good.

On his socials, Bieber has recently been teasing what appears to be a new brand called SKYLRK, posting mock-ups and tagging its account whenever he can.

In one video he posted last week, an animated Bieber enters a literal "Drew House" and sets it on fire. He then leaves, gives his wife Hailey a kiss, and then walks with his new baby into a fancy SKYLRK building. The symbolism speaks for itself!

Drew House has since responded with its own video on Instagram, featuring animated characters demonstrating that the brand is still alive.

Looks like we've got ourselves a good, old fashioned brand war.