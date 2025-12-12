The 31-year-old Canadian star visited Lucky Strike Lanes in Los Angeles, paying tribute to the filming location of the video for what became his first chart-topping hit released back in January 2010 when he was only 15.

Justin Bieber returned to the bowling alley where he shot the music video for his 2010 hit song "Baby."

In an Instagram reel, Bieber is seen getting nostalgic in a Toronto Maple Leafs tee, walking around the alley, which appears to be under renovation, singing "Baby" a cappella with a friend beatboxing.

In the caption, where he tagged friends like musician Eddie Benjamin and actor Kyle Massey, Biebs wrote, "Went to where I shot my music video for baby. This is what happened."

Fans reacted to the video with excitement, suggesting to Justin that he record an updated version of the song or even an acoustic version of his 2010 album, My World 2.0.

“Wait please, can we have an adult Justin remake of this album pls," one fan wrote.

Featuring an appearance by rapper Ludacris, "Baby" reached #1 in France, #3 in Canada and #5 in the U.S. The video currently has more than 3.4 million views on YouTube.

Watch the clip below.