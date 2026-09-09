Justin Bieber’s Dad Is Joining Season 4 of ‘The Traitors Canada’

The Traitors Canada is set to return for its fourth season on September 21 featuring the parent of a famous Canadian musician.

Jeremy Bieber, Justin Bieber’s dad, has been added to the cast of the Canadian Screen Award-winning original competition series where a handful of Traitors hide amid the larger group of Faithful players.

Bieber, a strategic advisor, will be one of 22 mostly new guests joining host Karine Vanasse, as she opens the doors of her manor to take part in a series of thrilling missions that challenges their minds and bodies.

In his profile, the Stratford native describes himself as “loyal, calm and confident,” admitting the biggest risk he’s ever taken was was “putting myself in the public eye.” As for his greatest achievement to date, he answers “my kids.” Aww...

Among the other guests playing the game will be The Traitors Canada season 3’s Ty McDonald, Canadian Olympian Félix Dolci, drag artists Van Goth and Icesis Couture of Canada’s Drag Race, and previous contestants of Amazing Race Canada, Survivor, Big Brother Canada, The Real Housewives of Vancouver and Love Island USA.

The season 4 premiere, “The Spark”, airs on Monday, September 21 at 10PM EST on CTV and streams next day on Crave.

See the cast reveal below.