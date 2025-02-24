In a statement to Rolling Stone, reps for both Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber wrote, “Despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."

Justin Bieber's representatives have denied rumours that he is using drugs, after concerns about his recent behaviour have become tabloid and internet gossip.

Both Justin and Hailey are said to frustrated with the accusations, calling them “exhausting and pitiful and [it] shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.”

Bieber made an appearance last Tuesday (February 18) to support Hailey at her skincare event, with fans describing his behaviour as concerning and bizarre.

However, the rep confirms that Bieber has been focusing on his physical and mental health, adding that the last year has been “very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him.”

Instead, his rep added that the Biebs is currently focused on making new music and being a dad to his baby, Jack Blues Bieber.

The soon-to-be 31-year-old has been very forthcoming and honest about his struggles with mental health, first admitting back in 2019 that he hade "been struggling a lot [and] feeling super disconnected and weird.” In 2022, he was forced to cancel his Justice World Tour in order to deal with his health.

TMZ was the first to report on Bieber's reps refuting the drug use allegations, noting "he's not high on substances -- but, just on life!"