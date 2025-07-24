Justin Timberlake is being criticized by fans who claim he has been doing the "bare minimum" at recent concerts.

Fan-shared footage from his performances at Electric Castle in Bonțida, Romania and Hippodrome de Longchamp in Paris, France shows the 44-year-old getting the crowd to sing the majority of some songs and barely attempting to dance.

In a video posted to TikTok, Timberlake can be seen phoning in a performance of his hit "Can't Stop the Feeling!", gesturing to the crowd to sing most of the lyrics while he walks - not dances - across the stage in the rain with his hood covering his head.

"When you pay for a concert but get a mute singer," the original poster wrote in the caption. "Dude took a day off on stage…"

Another video from his concert during the Lollapalooza Paris Festival in Paris on July 20, shows the singer put down his mic and let the backing track do the singing for him, while he claps to the rhythm/

Social media was quick to slam the singer's actions or lack thereof. One TikTok user recreated the moment, calling out singers for doing the bare minimum at their concerts, while Stereogum resurrected the "Go Girl Give Us Nothing" meme in their post.

Many of the comments range from poking fun of his lack of enthusiasm to calling out for refunds to questioning his physical health.

“Justin Timberlake is the Airbnb of concerts," joked one user. "At Airbnb, you pay a cleaning fee but still do the cleaning. At his concert, you pay for a ticket but still do the singing.”

“audience ft. Justin Timberlake," another person wrote, suggesting he was a guest on his own song.

“This performance literally could have been an email!” another user joked. “I wasn’t even there and I want a refund!”

"Someone said he must have medical issues and has been told to be on vocal rest,” one commenter wrote. “If he’s doing this for his whole tour, this is just dishonest. Expecting fans to pay for a show when all he does is stand there and not even sing is just manipulative. He should be honest and cancel his tour till he’s able to perform.”

Earlier this year, Timberlake cancelled some of his US dates while he was battling the flu. And in 2018, he was forced to cancel his remaining tour dates after bruising his vocal cords. So who knows? Maybe he's fighting through something at the moment.

Watch the clips below.