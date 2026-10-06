Justin Timberlake is Sorry for His Beatboxing Years, Warns He May Not Be Done

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 28: Justin Timberlake performs onstage during Audacy's 11th Annual We Can Survive at Prudential Center on September 28, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Audacy)

Justin Timberlake is apologizing again. This time for his boots and cats.

On Monday (October 5), a video posted by comedian Hannah Young roasting the former *NSYNC star’s beatboxing phase went viral on Instagram.

In the amusing video titled “We don’t talk about Justin Timberlake beatboxing,” Young addresses just how disturbing it was that we all just used to let Timberlake do whatever he wanted on the mic during his performances.

“There was a moment in time where that man would be in the middle of a song and just boots and cats and boots and cats,” Young says. “Nobody questioned it. Nobody said, ‘Justin, you know? We have drums. This is a professional recording studio. There are instruments available to you.’”

“But no. Justin Timberlake wanted to make space noises with his mouth,” she continues. “You couldn’t stop him. Awards shows, live performances. You give that man a microphone and there was always a chance he was about to go boots and cats, boots and cats. And we liked it. That’s what I need us to sit with.”

“We were watching that man make drum noises with his mouth, like, ‘Oh my god. What can’t he do?’,” she adds. “I think about it sometimes.”

Proving he can be a good sport about the criticism, Timberlake commented on the video, writing, “I often look back on that time as well. I still haven’t come up with any answers. I don’t know how to apologize enough for whatever those ambitions were. Too many boots. Too many cats. I hope you can forgive me.”

He then signed off, teasing that we may not have seen the last of his beatboxing days: “Also, I can’t promise I won’t do it again. God help us all.”