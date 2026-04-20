The groundbreaking partnership between the Big Four K-pop agencies and the Presidential Committee on Popular Culture Exchange have announced they are looking to put on a massive live event they are calling FANOMENON, which they see as a Korean equivalent to Coachella.

Combining the words "fan" and "phenomenon," the festival was spearheaded by JYP Entertainment (Twice, Stray Kids, ITZY) founder J.Y. Park and the co-chair of the South Korean government’s Popular Culture Exchange Committee. The goal is to unite each agency's artist rosters under a single global umbrella in an attempt to expand the country’s global cultural impact.

According to a press release, the companies have already initiated the necessary legal and administrative procedures, which includes filing a business combination report with the Korea Fair Trade Commission.

While discussions between the agencies are still in the early stages, the hope is for the festival to debut in South Korea in December 2027, with plans to take it globally to major international cities beginning in May 2028.