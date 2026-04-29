The "Middle of Nowhere Tour" will kick off on August 21 (Kacey's birthday!) in Chicago, followed by her only Canadian stop at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on August 24.

Kacey Musgraves has announced a North American tour in support of her forthcoming album, Middle of Nowhere .

(Maybe she will get to take in another Blue Jays game while she's here.)

A fan presale, which you can sign up for here, begins on Wednesday, May 6th at 10:00AM local time. That will be followed by a general onsale on Friday, May 8th at 10:00AM local time via Ticketmaster.

See the list of dates below.

Kacey Musgraves "Middle of Nowhere" Tour Dates:

08/21 – Chicago, IL @ United Center +

08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena +

08/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden +

08/31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

09/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

09/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena *

09/05 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena *

09/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *

09/09 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center +

09/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum +

09/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center +

09/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center ^

09/23 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center #

09/25 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

09/27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

09/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

09/30 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena #

10/02 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center %

10/05 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center &

10/07 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center &

10/10 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center &

10/13 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena ^

10/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center ~

10/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center ~

10/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena ~

10/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena %

10/23 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena %

10/26 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena @

10/27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena @