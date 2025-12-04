Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2026, the festival will happen a little earlier in the summer, taking over Calgary's Confluence Historic Site & Parkland from June 26 to 28.

Country Thunder Alberta has announced that The Red Clay Strays, Kane Brown and Lainey Wilson will be the headliners for its 2026 festival.

Rounding out the lineup are Tyler Hubbard, Ian Munsick, Mark Chestnutt, Noeline Hofmann, Elizabeth Nicols, Logan Layman, Tony Stevens, Adrien Nunez, Chevy Beaulieu, Alee, and Jaiden Riley, with more names to be announced.

Country Thunder Alberta now precedes its sister festival, Country Thunder Saskatchewan, which takes place July 9 to 12 in Craven, SK, just north of Regina. Next year's lineup includes headliners Riley Green, Creed and Lainey Wilson, as well as Gavin Adcock, Cameron Whitcomb, Max McNown and more.

"We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate ten years in Calgary than kicking the party off earlier in the year,” says Troy Vollhoffer, CEO, Country Thunder. “Kane, Lainey and The Red Clay Strays represent everything that makes country music so exciting right now; fresh energy, incredible talent and true connection with their fans. This anniversary year is all about celebrating where we've been and where we're going, and we can't wait to spend an unforgettable weekend in Calgary this June.”