KATSEYE have announced "The WILDWORLD TOUR" that will take the now five-piece across North America, the UK and Europe this fall.
The girl group will kick things off in Ireland on September 1 at Dublin’s 3Arena, then head over to North America on October 13 to begin that leg at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The tour includes two Canadian dates: Montreal's Bell Centre on October 30 and Hamilton's TD Coliseum on November 1.
Notably absent from the tour announcement and press photo is original member Manon Bannerman, who is said to be taking a “temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing.”
A Weverse Artist Presale for paid membership holders begins Wednesday, May 20 at 11:00AM local time, with the Katseye.World Presale following at 3:00PM local time. The general onsale takes place on Thursday, May 21 at 3:00PM local time. VIP experiences will also be available for purchase beginning Thursday, May 21. More information can be found here.
KATSEYE “THE WILDWORLD TOUR” Dates:
9/1 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
9/3 London, United Kingdom - The O2
9/6 Manchester, United Kingdom - Co-Op Live
9/9 Paris, France - Accor Arena
9/11 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
9/13 Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
9/15 Antwerp, Belgium - AFAS Dome
9/17 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
10/13 Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
10/15 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
10/20 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
10/22 Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
10/24 Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
10/28 Boston, MA - TD Garden
10/30 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
11/1 Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum
11/3 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
11/5 Chicago, IL - United Center
11/7 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
11/10 Austin, TX - Moody Center
11/11 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
11/14 Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
11/17 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
11/19 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
11/21 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
11/24 Phoenix, AZ - Mortgage Matchup Center
11/27 Mexico City, Mexico - Palacio de los Deportes
THE WILDWORLD TOUR is coming to a city near you!! 🖤 we can’t wait to see more of our EYEKONS at these upcoming shows. SEE YOU SOON + visit our website for all info!!— KATSEYE (@katseyeworld) May 13, 2026
all pre-sales begin on Wednesday, May 20th and general on-sale is on Thursday, May 21st at 3pm local time. VIP… pic.twitter.com/c9knKMgjia