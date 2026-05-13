The girl group will kick things off in Ireland on September 1 at Dublin’s 3Arena, then head over to North America on October 13 to begin that leg at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The tour includes two Canadian dates: Montreal's Bell Centre on October 30 and Hamilton's TD Coliseum on November 1.

KATSEYE have announced "The WILDWORLD TOUR" that will take the now five-piece across North America, the UK and Europe this fall.

Notably absent from the tour announcement and press photo is original member Manon Bannerman, who is said to be taking a “temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing.”

A Weverse Artist Presale for paid membership holders begins Wednesday, May 20 at 11:00AM local time, with the Katseye.World Presale following at 3:00PM local time. The general onsale takes place on Thursday, May 21 at 3:00PM local time. VIP experiences will also be available for purchase beginning Thursday, May 21. More information can be found here.

KATSEYE “THE WILDWORLD TOUR” Dates:

9/1 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

9/3 London, United Kingdom - The O2

9/6 Manchester, United Kingdom - Co-Op Live

9/9 Paris, France - Accor Arena

9/11 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

9/13 Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

9/15 Antwerp, Belgium - AFAS Dome

9/17 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

10/13 Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

10/15 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

10/20 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

10/22 Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

10/24 Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

10/28 Boston, MA - TD Garden

10/30 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

11/1 Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum

11/3 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

11/5 Chicago, IL - United Center

11/7 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

11/10 Austin, TX - Moody Center

11/11 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

11/14 Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

11/17 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

11/19 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

11/21 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

11/24 Phoenix, AZ - Mortgage Matchup Center

11/27 Mexico City, Mexico - Palacio de los Deportes