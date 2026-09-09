KATSEYE, Gracie Abrams, Turnstile & Rosalía Named Musical Guests for ‘Saturday Night Live’

Saturday Night Live has announced its first round of musical guests and hosts when it returns for its 52nd season.

The season premieres on September 26 with a pair of debuts: Jalen Brunson of the NBA Champion New York Knicks is set to host, with KATSEYE serving as musical guest.

For the third time, actress Dakota Johnson will host the October 3 episode, with Turnstile making their first musical appearance.

On October 10, comedian Shane Gillis will serve as host, and Rosalía will perform for the second time.

Then on October 31, Obsession breakout star Inde Navarrette will bring her spooky vibes, with Gracie Abrams appearing as musical guest for the second time.

In Canada, new episodes of Saturday Night Live will air live on CTV and stream live on Crave, followed by full episodes on demand the next day.