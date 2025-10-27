TMZ obtained video of the new couple out and about in Paris, France, celebrating Katy's 41st birthday while they attended a cabaret show at the Crazy Horse Paris.

After months of speculation, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have confirmed that they are "officially dating."

Katy and Justin were holding hands with big smiles, as they were greeted the paparazzi, who proceeded to sing "Happy Birthday" to the pop star.

While the two have yet to speak about their relationship, Katy insinuated she was no longer single during a performance on her Lifetimes Tour in London two weeks ago. In response to a fan holding up a sign that read, "Katy Perry will you marry me?" she said, "You heard I was single? That's interesting... You know you really should have asked me about 48 hours ago."

“He’s just a little too late…,” she told the crowd.

Katy and Justin have been linked ever since her concert in Montreal this past July. The two were spotted dining together two nights before.

Earlier this month, paparazzi snapped photos of the couple canoodling aboard a yacht in California.

Back in June, Katy and long-time boyfriend Orlando Bloom broke off their engagement after more than nine years together.

Justin and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau separated after 18 years in 2023.