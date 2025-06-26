The couple's break up was confirmed by Us Weekly , which was told by a source close to Perry and Bloom that the split was amicable.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have split up after more than nine years together.

“It’s not contentious at the moment," the source said. "Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life.”

Earlier this month, media outlets such as TMZ and Page Six reported the relationship was on the rocks and the split had been "a long time coming" following the launch of Perry's Lifetimes tour earlier this year.

She is currently on tour in Australia at the moment, while he is in Venice, Italy attending the high profile, lavish wedding of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Làuren Sanchez.

Perry and Bloom first began seeing each other in January 2016, and announced their engagement on on Valentine’s Day in February 2019, following a year apart. They share a daughter, four-year-old Daisy Dove, who was born on August 26, 2020.

Next month, Perry will bring her tour to Canada for eight dates across the country, beginning in Vancouver on July 22, and ending in Toronto for two shows on August 5 and 6.