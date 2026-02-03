On Instagram, the 43-year-old singer/TV host revealed that the current season of the show - its seventh - will be its last. The daily variety series that saw Clarkson interview some of entertainment's biggest names and add her own spin to cover versions will come to an end some time in the fall.

“I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,' both in Los Angeles and New York,” Clarkson wrote. “There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner."

Clarkson explains that she feels the need to focus more on family: daughter River Rose, 11, and son Remington Alexander, 9, who lost their father, Clarkson's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, last August from his battle with cancer.

"This was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show," she said. "Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives."

In thanking her fans for "allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years," Clarkson concluded by saying "this isn’t goodbye" and adding that she will continue to keep making music and make appearances on The Voice as a judge "from time to time."

