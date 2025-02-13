Page Six reports that McNeil pulled a selection a denim for the Grammy winner to wear. Even though Kendrick reportedly wears a size 33 waist, he opted for the hip-hugging size 29 flares by the French luxury fashion house.

Among the many things discussed regarding Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show performance on Sunday night (February 9), one of the less controversial points was the rapper's curious sartorial choice. Kendrick appeared on stage at the Caesars Superdome, New Orleans wearing $1,600 Celine flared jeans chosen by his stylist, Taylor McNeil.

Here's the real kicker: the jeans, which are listed as “flared surf jean in summer dazed wash" on Celine's site, were originally intended to be worn by Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, who also uses McNeil as his stylist.

The notable height difference between the rapper, who is 5' 5", and the actor, who stands at 5'10", explains why the jeans appeared to be quite long.

Kendrick's choice in denim appears to turned him into quite the trendsetter, with outlets such as GQ, Variety, Esquire and Teen Vogue all writing think-pieces about the statement.