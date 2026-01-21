On X, the Grammy-winning pop star posted a series of tweets revealing that her new album Detour is finished and ready to go, but Republic has failed to work with her on getting it out.

Kim Petras as requested to be dropped by her record label, Republic, after accusing them of delaying the release of her new album.

"My album has been done for 6 months but my record label has refused to give me a release date or pay my collaborator’s for the work they’ve done," she writes. "Oh ya I also filmed and self funded a music video over 2 months ago for my next single that they also wouldn’t give me a release date for."

Petras then made a plea to her label, asking to be released from her contract so she can become an independent artist.

"I’m tired of having no control over my own life or career," she tweeted. "I want to continue to self fund and self curate my own music. This is why I have formally requested to be dropped by @RepublicRecords."

She then shared her love for her fans, adding that if she has to she will release the album without her label.

"My fans have waited long enough. I love u guys," she posted. "I’m dropping Detour regardless."

Petras faced a similar issue back in 2022 when she was attempting to release her debut album, Problématique. She accused Republic and producer Dr. Luke (owner of Amigo Records, who she was signed to) of holding the album in limbo.

She tweeted, "It's ok if u wanna listen to the leaks... I'm not getting to put out any music anyways I'm f**ked... I'm devastated idk how all of this happened and I just wanna quit."

The label ended up shelving the album and instead releasing a revised one titled Feed the Beast in June 2023. Problématique would see a release a few months later with little promotion behind it.

