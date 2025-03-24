Kiss are set to come out of their short-lived retirement later this year to play what they call a one-off show "unmasked" as part of a fan event in Las Vegas this November.

In an email sent to Kiss Army members, the legendary rockers revealed they will be returning to the stage sans makeup for KISS Army Storms Vegas, a three-day event taking place at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas from November 14 to 16.

The event will also feature Q&As with the band and “a special live performance from former KISS member Bruce Kulick, along with other special guests, activities, exclusive experiences and more.”

Of course, Kiss founding members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley played what was billed as "The Final Concert" at New York City’s Madison Square Garden back in December 2023, an event that was streamed live across pay-per-view and considered to be the real deal. But in true Kiss fashion, there likely will never be a "final concert."

The band have already revealed plans to use both holograms of themselves for some type of concert experience beginning in 2027, as well as a tour featuring actors playing the members of Kiss.

News of the band reuniting for this "unmasked" performance comes just days after Simmons had to postpone a total of 17 dates on his solo tour. No reason was given, however, there has been some speculation that poor ticket sales led to the postponement.

See the details for KISS Army Storms Vegas below.