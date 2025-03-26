The Mayhem Ball will kick off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on July 16, then travel to Seattle, New York, Miami, Toronto, and Chicago before heading overseas in September.

Lady Gaga has announced a tour that will see her play select cities across North America, the UK and Europe.

On her socials, Gaga wrote that originally she hadn't expected to tour this year in support of her new, #1 album, Mayhem.

"I wasn’t planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going," she wrote. "It came together super quickly thanks to Arthur Fogel and the amazing team at Live Nation, who planned a global tour in just a few weeks."

"We chose arenas this time to give me the opportunity to control the details of the show in a way you simply can’t in stadiums—and honestly, I can’t wait," she added. "This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings MAYHEM to life exactly how I envision it. The MAYHEM Ball Tour is officially coming your way. See you soon, monsters."

Monsters can sign up here for an artist presale that is now live until March 30 when it closes at 8:00AM EST. The presale begins on April 2 at 12:00PM EST, with the general on sale taking place the next day, April 3 at 12:00PM EST.

More ticket information can be found here.

See the full list of tour dates below.

The Mayhem Ball tour dates:

July 16 & 18 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

August 6 & 7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

August 22, 23 & 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

August 31 & September 1 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

September 10 & 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

September 15 & 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center

September 29 & 30, October 2 – London, UK – O2 Arena

October 7 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

October 12 & 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

October 19 & 20 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

October 28 & 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

November 4 & 5 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

November 9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

November 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena

November 13 & 14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

November 17, 18 & 20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena