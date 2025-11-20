Lainey Wilson was the big winner of the night at the 2025 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, taking home three awards.
Country music's biggest night saw Wilson win Album of the Year for Whirlwind, Female Vocalist of the Year (for the second year in a row), and the highly coveted Entertainer of the Year. She also performed and hosted the show.
Also taking home three awards was Ella Langley and Riley Green, whose collaboration “You Look Like You Love Me” cleaned up the song categories, winning Single of the Year, Record of the Year and Music Video of the Year.
There were some big upsets on the night too. Zach Top beat out stiff competition from Ella Langley and Shaboozey to win New Artist of the Year, and underdogs The Red Clay Strays were awarded Vocal Group of the Year in a tough category that included Lady A, Rascal Flatts and Old Dominion.
See the full list of winners below.
For more on the 2025 CMA Awards, check out the Pure Country Instagram for photos and interviews with some of this year's nominated (and triumphant) artists.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
• Luke Combs
• Cody Johnson
• Chris Stapleton
• Morgan Wallen
• Lainey Wilson
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)
• “4x4xU” – Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
• “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” – Luke Combs
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews
• “Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney
Producer: Kristian Bush
Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank
• “I Never Lie” – Zach Top
Producer: Carson Chamberlain
Mix Engineer: Matt Rovey
• “You Look Like You Love Me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green
Producer: Will Bundy
Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)
• “Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney
Producer: Kristian Bush
Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank
• “Cold Beer & Country Music” – Zach Top
Producer: Carson Chamberlain
Mix Engineer: Matt Rovey
• “F-1 Trillion” – Post Malone
Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins
Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
• “I’m the Problem” – Morgan Wallen
Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi
Mix Engineers: Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi
• “Whirlwind” – Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriter(s)
• “4x4xU”
Songwriters: Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson
• “Am I Okay?”
Songwriters: Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird, Megan Moroney
• “I Never Lie”
Songwriters: Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols, Zach Top
• “Texas”
Songwriters: Johnny Clawson, Josh Dorr, Lalo Guzman, Kyle Sturrock
• “You Look Like You Love Me”
Songwriters: Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
• Kelsea Ballerini
• Miranda Lambert
• Ella Langley
• Megan Moroney
• Lainey Wilson
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
• Luke Combs
• Cody Johnson
• Chris Stapleton
• Zach Top
• Morgan Wallen
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
• Lady A
• Little Big Town
• Old Dominion
• Rascal Flatts
• The Red Clay Strays
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
• Brooks & Dunn
• Brothers Osborne
• Dan + Shay
• Maddie & Tae
• The War and Treaty
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)
• “Don’t Mind if I Do” – Riley Green (featuring Ella Langley)
Producers: Scott Borchetta, Jimmy Harnen, Dann Huff
• “Hard Fought Hallelujah” – Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll
Producer: Micah Nichols
• “I’m Gonna Love You” – Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood)
Producer: Trent Willmon
• “Pour Me a Drink” – Post Malone (feat. Blake Shelton)
Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome
• “You Had to Be There” – Megan Moroney (feat. Kenny Chesney)
Producer: Kristian Bush
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
• Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle
• Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar
• Brent Mason – Guitar
• Rob McNelley – Guitar
• Derek Wells – Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)
• “Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney
Directors: Alexandra Gavillet, Megan Moroney
• “I’m Gonna Love You” – Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood)
Director: Dustin Haney
• “Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson
Director: TK McKamy
• “Think I’m in Love With You” – Chris Stapleton
Director: Running Bear
• “You Look Like You Love Me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green
Directors: Ella Langley, John Park, Wales Toney
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
• Ella Langley
• Shaboozey
• Zach Top
• Tucker Wetmore
• Stephen Wilson Jr.