Country music's biggest night saw Wilson win Album of the Year for Whirlwind , Female Vocalist of the Year (for the second year in a row), and the highly coveted Entertainer of the Year. She also performed and hosted the show.

Lainey Wilson was the big winner of the night at the 2025 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, taking home three awards.

Also taking home three awards was Ella Langley and Riley Green, whose collaboration “You Look Like You Love Me” cleaned up the song categories, winning Single of the Year, Record of the Year and Music Video of the Year.

There were some big upsets on the night too. Zach Top beat out stiff competition from Ella Langley and Shaboozey to win New Artist of the Year, and underdogs The Red Clay Strays were awarded Vocal Group of the Year in a tough category that included Lady A, Rascal Flatts and Old Dominion.

See the full list of winners below.

For more on the 2025 CMA Awards, check out the Pure Country Instagram for photos and interviews with some of this year's nominated (and triumphant) artists.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

• Luke Combs

• Cody Johnson

• Chris Stapleton

• Morgan Wallen

• Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

• “4x4xU” – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

• “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews

• “Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney

Producer: Kristian Bush

Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank

• “I Never Lie” – Zach Top

Producer: Carson Chamberlain

Mix Engineer: Matt Rovey

• “You Look Like You Love Me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green

Producer: Will Bundy

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

• “Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney

Producer: Kristian Bush

Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank

• “Cold Beer & Country Music” – Zach Top

Producer: Carson Chamberlain

Mix Engineer: Matt Rovey

• “F-1 Trillion” – Post Malone

Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

• “I’m the Problem” – Morgan Wallen

Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi

Mix Engineers: Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi

• “Whirlwind” – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriter(s)

• “4x4xU”

Songwriters: Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson

• “Am I Okay?”

Songwriters: Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird, Megan Moroney

• “I Never Lie”

Songwriters: Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols, Zach Top

• “Texas”

Songwriters: Johnny Clawson, Josh Dorr, Lalo Guzman, Kyle Sturrock

• “You Look Like You Love Me”

Songwriters: Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

• Kelsea Ballerini

• Miranda Lambert

• Ella Langley

• Megan Moroney

• Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

• Luke Combs

• Cody Johnson

• Chris Stapleton

• Zach Top

• Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

• Lady A

• Little Big Town

• Old Dominion

• Rascal Flatts

• The Red Clay Strays

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

• Brooks & Dunn

• Brothers Osborne

• Dan + Shay

• Maddie & Tae

• The War and Treaty

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)

• “Don’t Mind if I Do” – Riley Green (featuring Ella Langley)

Producers: Scott Borchetta, Jimmy Harnen, Dann Huff

• “Hard Fought Hallelujah” – Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll

Producer: Micah Nichols

• “I’m Gonna Love You” – Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood)

Producer: Trent Willmon

• “Pour Me a Drink” – Post Malone (feat. Blake Shelton)

Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome

• “You Had to Be There” – Megan Moroney (feat. Kenny Chesney)

Producer: Kristian Bush

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

• Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle

• Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar

• Brent Mason – Guitar

• Rob McNelley – Guitar

• Derek Wells – Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

• “Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney

Directors: Alexandra Gavillet, Megan Moroney

• “I’m Gonna Love You” – Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood)

Director: Dustin Haney

• “Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson

Director: TK McKamy

• “Think I’m in Love With You” – Chris Stapleton

Director: Running Bear

• “You Look Like You Love Me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green

Directors: Ella Langley, John Park, Wales Toney

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

• Ella Langley

• Shaboozey

• Zach Top

• Tucker Wetmore

• Stephen Wilson Jr.