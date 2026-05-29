Laufey, Tegan and Sara to Guest Star On Disney+ Exclusive Episode of ‘The Simpsons’

Laufey and Tegan and Sara are set to make a guest appearance in a new episode of The Simpsons that will air exclusively on Disney+.

The streaming service announced that the episode will be one of three to arrive this summer as part of its growing collection of content for the long-running series.

All three musicians will cameo in a double-episode called “Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition,” which premieres on June 17. Also guest starring in the episode is actress Betty Gilpin (GLOW, Widow’s Bay).

While nothing has been revealed about the guest apperances, the synopsis for the episode reads as, “Homer and Marge’s fun couples’ date night goes off the rails when Marge learns Homer left the kids unsupervised with only the doorbell camera as a babysitter. Frustrated with her imperfect husband, a tipsy Marge stirs up a trilogy of fantasies of a different Homer.”

Watch the trailer below.