Lauryn Hill has announced what she calls an “Artist In Residence" tour throughout Canada starting next month.
The Grammy-winning member of Fugees is set to perform eight concerts over the course of one month beginning with Burton Cummings Theatre in Winnipeg on November 19, followed by dates in Vancouver, Hamilton, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, and a final show in Ottawa at the National Arts Centre on December 19.
The public onsale begins Friday, October 24 at 12:00PM EST. Two dollars from every ticket sold will be donated to the MLH Fund, which provides resources for local community outreach. More information can be found at Ticketmaster.
“Artist In Residence” Canadian Tour Dates:
November 19 @ Burton Cummings Theatre – Winnipeg, MB
November 24 @ The Orpheum – Vancouver, BC
November 30 @ FirstOntario Concert Hall – Hamilton, ON
December 3 @ Place des Arts – Montreal, QC
December 8 @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – Calgary, AB
December 10 @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – Edmonton, AB
December 16 @ Massey Hall – Toronto, ON
December 19 @ National Arts Centre – Ottawa, ON