LEGO Announces Daft Punk ‘Alive’ Tour Set

LEGO is teaming up with Daft Punk to release a fan-designed set based on the electronic duo’s Alive 2007 concert pyramid.

The set is based on Daft Punk’s iconic staging used during their Alive 2007 tour, which was originally conceived by a father-son duo from Belgium in 2020.

Now the “Daft Punk Concert” set is being brought to life by the toy manufacturer after winning the grand prize of the Lego Ideas competition.

“The pyramid stage is one of the most recognisable expressions of Daft Punk’s visual world, so it feels fitting that this fan-created design will be centre stage of this partnership,” said Daft Punk creative director Cédric Hervet in a statement. “Fans have always played an important part in Daft Punk’s story, and we are excited to see that creativity reflected through the Lego universe.”

LEGO released an animated teaser, confirming the rumours that Daft Punk is making its way into the LEGO Universe. See it below.

The LEGO Ideas blog added that “the creation is now being shaped by LEGO Designers, and they will be working closely with Fan Designer RobotRock to explore how the finished set can look, build, and feel like an authentic LEGO experience.”

In a press release, the company teased that Daft Punk fans will see “the duo brought to life in new ways across the Lego brand, through a mashup of surprising events and content that crosses music, culture and creative spaces.”

“What makes this partnership so special is the enduring appeal both brands share. Like the Lego brand, Daft Punk inspires generations through creativity, innovation and a deep connection with fans,” said Julia Goldin, Lego’s chief product and marketing officer. “We’re excited to build on these foundations to reimagine the Daft Punk legacy in a fresh and unexpected way, creating something unique that resonates with fans across all ages. This is just the beginning of a bigger journey – a creative collab made for fans ready to lose themselves to play.”