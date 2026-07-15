Lenny Kravitz Explains Why He Works Out In Leather Pants

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Lenny Kravitz attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Lenny Kravitz has long been synonymous with leather pants. And not just because of that one time they very publicly split on him.

For the 62-year-old rock legend, leather pants are just a part of his everyday attire, which is why he works out in them.

After going viral in 2024 for posting a video of himself doing some impressive weightlifting in the gym, “Lenny Kravitz works out in leather pants” became a topic of curiosity. Many people questioned if he even knows what he’s doing. It turns out he does!

In a new interview with Men’s Health, Kravitz has explained why he chooses to get his sweat on in what many would say are the most unforgiving gym threads.

“I perform onstage in leather, denim, whatever, so those are the pants I wear to train,” Kravitz explains. “It also means I can fit in a workout anytime, anywhere.”

Convenience is an important factor for when you’re doing AMRAP, but Kravitz says some advice from a famous friend made him realize why leather is so effective.

“I can gauge everything by how I’m in my pants,” he says. “Like, if my pants are a little tight, I know I’m getting outta shape. My friend Denzel Washington gave me this phrase, ‘The pants don’t lie, the pants don’t lie.’”

As you can see from the magazine spread, whatever he’s doing sure seems to be working. He admits to working out in 45- to 60-minute sessions five to six times a week.

“I’m in better shape than I was 10 years ago, 20 years ago,” he adds. “Ten years from now, I will be in better shape than I am now.”