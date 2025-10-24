The 29-year-old singer-songwriter is returning to the continent for 11 dates next spring, which includes three Canadian stops: Montreal's Bell Centre on April 21, Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on April 23, and Vancouver's Rogers Arena on May 6.

Lewis Capaldi has announced his "BIGGEST EVER US AND CANADA TOUR!", just two years after announcing he was taking a break from playing live for the forseeable future to address some mental health struggles.

Capaldi made a triumphant return to the stage earlier this year at Glastonbury, the exact site where he first admitted to struggling to do his job. He spent the majority of last month playing shows are the UK and Ireland, and will next head to New Zealand and Australia before the end of the year.

Today (October 24), Capaldi released a new track, "Almost," taken from his upcoming EP, Survive (out November 14).

Fans can sign up here for the presale, which begins Monday, October 27 at 9:00AM local time. The general onsale begins at 9:00AM local time Friday, October 31.

See his announcement below.

Lewis Capaldi US/Canada 2026 Tour Dates:

4/15 @ Philadelphia, PA - Liacouras Center

4/16 @ New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

4/18 @ Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall

4/19 @ Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall

4/21 @ Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

4/23 @ Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

4/25 @ Chicago, IL - United Center

4/28 @ Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/2 @ Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

5/3 @ Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre

5/6 @ Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena