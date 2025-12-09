In total, Liam and Noel Gallagher performed 41 dates throughout the UK, North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and South America between July and November, to an estimated audience of around three million fans.

One of 2025's biggest tours and music stories was the return of Oasis, who reunited after 16 years to play a number of concerts across the world.

But according to the younger Gallagher brother, there are no plans in place for Oasis to perform any more shows until 2027 at the absolute earliest.

The band wrapped up the Live '25 Tour in São Paulo, Brazil on November 23, 2025, but Liam has been interacting with fans on X, responding to questions about the band's activity.

In response to a tweet that said, "announce the 2026 dates mate," Liam wrote, "We’re not doing anything in 2026 sorry."

Another fan questioned whether the band would return to Knebwork Park, the site of the band's biggest gig ever they played back in 1996. Oasis have been rumoured to be playing five dates at the massive venue for the 30th anniversary, but Liam quickly shut down the suggestion, tweeting, "Nothing going on next year except the WC (World Cup)."

In another tweet regarding Knebworth and the odds of the band performing, he simply wrote, "ITS NOT HAPPENING."

But Liam seemed to leave the door open for fans still hoping to see Oasis perform again, potentially in 2027, tweeting, "I don’t snizzle to do until 2027 I mean happy Christmas."