Running from August 21 to September 7, artists scheduled to perform include Lupe Fiasco (8/21), Lights (8/22), Shaggy (8/23), The Trews (8/27), Silverstein (9/3) and Tom Cochrane (9/5).

The first set of headliners set to play the Bell Sound Stage at this summer's Canadian National Exhibition have been announced.

More names are expected to be revealed in the coming months.

This year artists will be performing at five different stages on the CNE grounds, including the Bell SOUNDSTAGE at the Bandshell (formerly CNE Bandshell stage) and the NXNE Stage.

“The Bandshell has been the heartbeat of Canadian music for 90 years. Nine decades of artists, genres, and generations, all on this one stage,” said Canadion National Exhibition CEO Mark Holland. “This summer, we’re not just celebrating that legacy, we’re expanding it.”

All concerts are free with CNE admission. Advance tickets are now sale, offering savings up to 35 percent off until August 20. More information can be found here.