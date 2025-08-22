In footage acquired by TMZ , the Grammy-winning artist can be seen walking along Ventura Boulevard around 4:00AM where he was approached by a passerby who was filming in. Lil Nas X (real name Montero Hill) engaged in conversation with the stranger, instructing him to put the phone down.

Lil Nas X was arrested and hospitalized early Thursday morning (August 21) in Los Angeles, CA after he was spotted wandering the streets in just his underwear and cowboy boots, appearing confused and disoriented.

In a statement, the LAPD said officers arrived on the scene to find a man walking in the middle of the street, speaking incoherently. The "nude in the street" was arrested at the 1100 block of Ventura Blvd. and booked on a charge of battery on a peace officer.

“Upon arrival, the suspect charged at officers and was taken into custody,” a spokesperson for the LAPD explained. “He was transported to a local hospital for a possible overdose and placed under arrest for battery on a Police Officer.”

TMZ adds that officers told paramedics "it was a possible overdose" and he was transported to a nearby hospital.

The police did not release the name of the individual, ABC7 reported that a source confirmed the person was indeed Lil Nas X.

Lil Nas X and his management have yet to comment on the incident. He is said to currently be recovering in hospital.

Watch the video below.