The 26-year-old posted some videos to his Instagram account, detailing the loss of movement on the right side of his face while he was in the hospital.

"Soooo lost control of the right side of my face," he captioned a video in which he was trying to move the muscles in his face and pull off a full smile. "I couldn’t even laugh right. What the f**k!?" he said with a laugh.

The rapper (real name Montero Lamar Hill) seems to be taking it in stride, updating fans and telling them not to worry about him.

"GUYS I AM OK!! STOP BEING SAD FOR ME! SHAKE UR ASS FOR ME INSTEAD!" he wrote in one story.

"Imma look funny for a bit but that's it," he added.

In another video he demonstrated how his right eye is still being "stubborn" but he followed it up later with a video of rollerskating topless promising "it's gonna be okay."

Watch the video below.