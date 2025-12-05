The nine-date jaunt across the U.S. and Canada marks the English pop star's biggest headlining North American tour of her career. She has one stop scheduled in Canada in Toronto at Massey Hall on April 7.

Lily Allen has announced a tour of North America in support of her new album, West End Girl .

The shows are billed as "Lily Allen Performs West End Girl," and will see the 40-year-old singer-songwriter perform her very personal album in its entirety, front to back.

The tour also marks the first time she has performed in the U.S. since 2019. She last performed in Canada in 2018.

Fans can now sign up for access to the artist presale by 11:00PM EST on Monday December 8. The presale starts at 10:00AM local time on December 10. Meanwhile the general onsale takes place Friday, Decembe 12, 2025 at 10:00AM EST.

Lily Allen Performs West End Girl tour dates:

4/3 Chicago, IL @ The Auditorium

4/7 Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall

4/11 Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

4/14 New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

4/17 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

4/19 Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theatre

4/21 Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

4/25 Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

4/28 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic