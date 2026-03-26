The 40-year-old singer will bring her "Lily Allen Performs West End Girl " show overseas, which will see her play her latest album, West End Girl , in its entirety complete with a set, props, and transition sequences.

Lily Allen will follow up her limited run of North American shows next month with a full tour this fall, beginning on September 3 at Madison Square Garden Arena in NYC.

The fall tour will see a major upgrade in venue size for the new dates, which include three Canadian shows: Montreal's Bell Centre on September 8, Toronto's RBC Amphitheatre on September 10 and Vancouver's Rogers Arena on September 21.

Fans can sign up here for the artist presale, which begins on Wednesday, April 1 at 10:00AM local time. The general onsale will take place on Friday, April 3 at 10:00AM local time. More info can be found here.

Lily Allen Performs West End Girl North American Tour dates:

4/3 Chicago, IL - The Auditorium

4/4 Chicago, IL - The Auditorium

4/7 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

4/8 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

4/11 Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

4/12 Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

4/14 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

4/15 Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

4/17 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

4/19 Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

4/21 Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

4/25 Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

4/26 Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

4/28 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

9/3 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden Arena

9/4 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

9/6 Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena

9/8 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

9/10 Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre

9/12 Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

9/13 Chicago, IL - United Center

9/16 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

9/18 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/21 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

9/23 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

9/25 Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum