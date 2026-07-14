Lily Allen Cancels Montreal Date, Reschedules Vancouver Show for ‘West End Girl’ Tour

Lily Allen is bringing her Lily Allen Performs West End Girl tour back to North America this fall, but has unfortunately had to cancel and reschedule two of her Canadian dates.

On her socials, Allen announced she will no longer be playing Montreal’s Bell Centre on September 8.

“Montreal, I am so sad to say we tired our hardest but will not be able to make it to you this time,” Allen wrote.

She also updated fans on changes she had to make to her schedule, which includes Vancouver. Originally she was set to play Rogers Arena on September 21, but that has been switched to one week later on September 28 with a new venue, Orpheum.

Her date in Toronto at RBC Amphitheatre is still scheduled to happen on September 10.

Allen has hit some bumps with her current tour. Venues in some cities have been switched from arenas to smaller theatres due to low ticket sales, including dates in Chicago, Philadelphia and San Francisco, which has actually been moved to Oakland.

Some fans have complained about Allen’s decision to ignore her older material and only play West End Girl in full, while refusing to interact with the crowd during the performance.

Last month, Allen defended the artistic decision to only perform the new album in a social post.

“The show has always been advertised as ‘Lily Allen performs West End Girl’,” she wrote. “The show is just over an hour as it’s just the album in its entirety.”

“It’s my artistic choice not to talk to the audience, the fourth wall helps with the storytelling,” she added. “Most people find it to be effective. I don’t want anyone to feel ripped off, Everyone on this tour is really working very hard to give people the best show we possibly can, and i’m extremely proud of it.”