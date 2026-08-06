Linkin Park Documentary ‘UNSHATTER’ Coming To Cinemas Next Month

A new documentary focusing on Linkin Park’s comeback following a a seven-year hiatus is coming to cinemas on September 30.

Directed by the band’s own Joe Hahn, UNSHATTER chronicles Linkin Park’s journey following the death of frontman Chester Bennington in 2017, to their emotional return with new lead vocalist Emily Armstrong, which culminated in 2024’s From Zero album.

According to the press release, UNSHATTER “weaves together rare vault footage, electrifying performances from sold-out shows, and candid interviews with band members and fans—capturing the raw, honest story of what it means to start over.”

In a statement, Hahn said, “What started as filming one show slowly became something much bigger. We kept realizing there was a story unfolding in real time as we figured out what the future of Linkin Park would look like.”

The Unshatter Film Soundtrack (Live in São Paulo) will arrive the week before on September 25. The live album companion features performances from the band’s full discography, including tracks not included in the documentary.

Watch the trailer below.