George Michael Entertainment and Mercury Studios are set to dust off the restored and remastered feature, which will be accompanied by an 18-track live album of previously unheard material from the late pop star's performances amidst the European leg of his 1988 Faith Tour.

A lost film titled George Michael: The Faith Tour is set to get a big screen release later this year.

The film was directed by Michael's longtime collaborators Andy Morahan and David Austin and features footage shot by 14 cameras using 35mm film over two nights at the Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy on May 30 and 31, 1988.

While details about the release are still under wraps, the film is set to open with an original short film by Mary McCartney (Paul's daughter) explaining the cultural significance of the tour, which helped catapult Michael's solo career. The short features a voiceover from an unreleased interview with Michael, along with unseen photos shot by Herb Ritts and behind the-scenes viz of the iconic "Faith" music video.

The accompanying 18-track album titled The Faith Tour will feature previously unreleased live recordings spanning Michael’s solo work as well as his group Wham!.