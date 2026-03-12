The 48-year-old rapper/actor (real name Christopher Bridges), who previously hosted the awards show back in 2024, says, "I’m excited to return as host of the iHeartRadio Music Awards to celebrate and perform alongside some of the best in the industry."

The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards has announced that Ludacris will return to host the show, which takes place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 26.

In addition to hosting, Luda will perform and also receive the 2026 iHeartRadio Landmark Award, which recognizes his decades in music. Previous recipients include Green Day, TLC and Nelly.

Miley Cyrus will also be honoured with the Innovator Award, given to an artist who is continuously contributing to pop culture and the music industry. Some of the past winners include U2, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Pharrell Williams, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Alicia Keys, Justin Timberlake and Chance the Rapper.

Lainey Wilson has been added to the list of performers, which also includes RAYE, Alex Warren, and a special collaboration between TLC, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue.

Taylor Swift leads all artists with nine nominees. Right behind her with eight nominations each are Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, and Alex Warren.