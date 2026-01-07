The county superstar's sixth album arrives one day before he kicks off his My Kinda Saturday Night tour in Las Vegas on March 21. The tour includes two Canadian cities: Montreal's Parc Jean-Drapeau on May 30 and Toronto's Rogers Stadium on June 5 and 6.

Luke Combs has announced a new album, The Way I Am , set for release on March 20.

According to a press release, the 22-song collection "showcases everything that makes Combs unmistakable: from his raw, resonant voice and masterful storytelling to songs that balance heartfelt vulnerability with anthemic energy. The album dives deeper than ever into the life behind the spotlight, exploring the push and pull of fatherhood and the challenge of balancing family and career, self-belief, the quiet battles of mental health, and the clarity that comes from remembering what truly matters.

"The Way I Am captures Luke Combs as a generational talent at the peak of his craft and as a global musical force that comes along once in a lifetime."

As a treat to his fans, Combs has released a brand new song, "sleepless in a hotel room," which he has recently been teasing on his socials. Check it out below.

New music isn't the only thing Combs will be putting out in 2026. Yesterday (January 6), his wife Nicole revealed that the couple are expecting their third child, posting pics of her baby bump on Instagram with the caption, "Soon to be, mom of 3."