In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight to promote the third season of his horror series Chucky , the 45-year-old Canadian actor revealed that he was given the part of Stan, the obsessive fan of Eminem, after the Home Alone star turned it down.

Macaulay Culkin was offered the role of Stan in the music for Eminem's song "Stan," according to fellow actor Devon Sawa, who would go on to star in the role.

"They went out to Macaulay Culkin first," Sawa tells ET. "I think that they wanted him, and he wasn't available, or didn't want to do it or whatever."

Instead, Sawa was recommended after Eminem's producer/mentor Dr. Dre had seen the actor's appearance in 2000's horror/thriller Final Destination.

"Then Dre, who had just seen Final Destination and was a fan, suggested [me]," he adds. "There happened to be somebody in the casting office that knew somebody who was friends with me, and they called me that way... and it ended up working out pretty good. It's also one of the proudest things I've been a part of."

Sawa says that the role had a profound impact on him, and that he still sings along to "Stan" whenever he hears it.

"If it came on in my car or something like that, I would jam along to it," he said. "I'll tell you one thing, I know it better now than I did that day. Because I've heard it millions of times since."

The music video for "Stan" is the source of inspiration for a new documentary about "stan" culture produced by Eminem, simply called Stans. The rapper recently put out a call for all fans or "stans" to share their story and potentially appear in the film. You can submit your information here.