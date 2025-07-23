Described as the museum's "biggest figure launch to date," the figures are dressed in unique fan-favourite looks she wore during The Eras Tour.

Madame Tussauds has unveiled 13 brand new wax figures of Taylor Swift launching in as many cities across four continents.

Set to open this Friday, July 25 at Madame Tussauds locations around the world, the figures will be featured in London, Blackpool, Amsterdam, Berlin, Blackpool, Budapest, Hollywood, Hong Kong, Las Vegas, Nashville, New York, Orlando and Sydney.

The figures required the work of more than 40 highly skilled Madame Tussauds artists who worked tirelessly to finish the project in 14 months.

"Taylor Swift is a generational icon and a cultural powerhouse. Madame Tussauds has a centuries-old legacy of holding a mirror up to the world of fame, immortalising the profiles that are making an imprint on the day's culture, said Laura Sheard, Global Brand Director at Madame Tussauds. "Taylor Swift's influence spans music, fashion, film, activism and even the economy. The phenomenal success of her record-smashing tour is the perfect moment for Madame Tussauds to immortalise with 13 figures – Taylor's lucky number – across four continents to ensure we're reaching as many fans as possible. We just know they are going to love it as much as we do."

More information about the experience can be found here.