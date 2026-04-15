The 67-year-old Queen of Pop broke the news on her socials, confirming that Confessions On A Dance Floor: Part II will be out on July 3, 2026.

Madonna has announced she will be releasing a sequel to her 2005 album, Confessions on a Dance Floor , this summer.

In addition to the album cover and release date, she also teased a song from the album called "I Feel So Free," which corroborates the assumption that this will be a dance-heavy record.

Before making the announcement, she wiped her Instagram account, leaving the words “time goes by so slowly” in her bio, which both quoted her 2005 hit "Hung Up" and signified that the album was a long wait.

Madonna first revealed she was working on the album back in December 2024 with a video on Instagram, showing her and producer Stuart Price hard at work in the studio.

"Working on new music with Stuart Price," the caption read. "these past few months has been medicine for my SOUL. Songwriting and making music is the one area where I don’t need to ask anyone for their permission.. i’m so excited to share it with you."

Confessions On A Dance Floor: Part II follows the 20th anniversary edition of the original, which Madonna put out digitally in November 2025.

Listen to a snippet of "I Feel So Free" below.