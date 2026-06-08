Madonna Drops NSFW, Celeb-Filled Short Film for ‘Confessions II’

Madonna has released a 14-minute short film featuring snippets of the first six tracks off her upcoming album, Confessions On A Dance Floor: Part II, out July 3.

The film, also titled Confessions II, features cameos by a number of celebrities including Sabrina Carpenter (who features on the collab “Bring Your Love“), Benedict Cumberbatch, Kate Moss, Julia Garner, Debi Mazar, Arca, Richard E. Grant, Gwendoline Christie, and Madonna’s own daughter, Lourdes Leon, among others.

Directed by David Toro and Solomon Chase (aka TORSO), the raunchy, NSFW film “unfolds as a single, continuous piece, weaving together interconnected, music-driven sequences into an immersive cinematic experience,” reads the press release.

“A film that gives physicality to the music, Confessions II lives in the tension between control and surrender, between being seen and disappearing into a crowd,“ it continues. ”Each song unfolds across six chapters, each one a sexy thriller, a dance delusion, an epic fever dream. Like the album, it blurs distinction between tracks, building cosmic narratives that follow a twisted dream logic.”

“The result is a transcendent journey that catapults the viewer through a f**ked-up night out that’s remembered not for what happened, but for how it felt,” the description adds. “Madonna is ambushed, pursued, and ultimately worshipped by a roving squad of camera-wielding femmes. From the bedroom to the club bathroom, to the car, to the arena, and even into nature, they cruise the many spaces in which music thrives. Inside these sanctuaries, we discover reflections on dualities that have accompanied Madonna’s entire career: privacy and publicity, grief and catharsis, intimacy and communion, fandom and collaboration. But everything always returns to the one, hallowed place that started it all: the dancefloor.”

The short film made its premiere Friday night (June 5) in front of an audience at the Beacon Theatre in NYC as part of the Tribeca Film Festival. Madonna appeared with TORSO for a conversation that was moderated by CNN’s Anderson Cooper (filling in for Jimmy Fallon).

Towards the end of the chat, when she was asked for any parting words, Madonna answered, “Put your f**king phones down and connect.”

Watch the short film below.