The two superstars reconciled over the weekend following John's performance on Saturday Night Live alongside Brandi Carlile, to promote their new collaborative album, Who Believes In Angels? . Madonna reportedly attended the show to quash their long-established beef.

Madonna acknowledged the miracle on Instagram, posting a photo of the two and writing, “We Finally Buried the Hatchet!!!”

"I went to see @eltonjohn perform on SNL this weekend!! WOW," she wrote. "I remembered when I was in high school- I snuck out of the house one night to see Elton perform live in Detroit! It was an unforgettable performance that helped me understand the transformative power of music.

"Seeing him perform when I was in high school changed the course of my life," Madonna continued. "I had always felt like an outsider growing up and watching him on stage helped me to understand that it was OK to be different-to stand out- to take the road, less traveled by. In fact, it was essential. Over the decades it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist. I didn’t understand it. I was told Elton John was the musical guest on SNL and I decided to go. I needed to go backstage and confront him . When I met him, the first thing out of his mouth was, 'Forgive Me' and the wall between us fell down."

"Forgiveness is a powerful tool. Within minutes. We were hugging," she concluded. "Then he told me had written a song for me and he wanted to collaborate. It was like everything came full circle!! And you can tell everybody , This is Your Song……….💙🩵🩶🤍"

The longstanding feud between Madonna and Elton John allegedly began back in 2002, when he called her title track to the 007 film Die Another Day "the worst Bond tune ever." "It hasn't got a tune," he explained. "They should have gone for somebody like Lulu and Shirley Bassey, or maybe I'm in that league? I don't think it's the best Madonna record, and I'm a big fan."

Could have fooled us!

John continued to get in the digs over the years. When he accepted the classic songwriter award at the 2004 Q Awards, he took the opportunity to roast Madge, who was also nominated that year for best live act.

"Madonna, best live act? F**k off. Since when has lip-syncing been live?" he said from the stage. "Anyone who lip-syncs in public on stage when you pay £75 to see them should be shot. Thank you very much."

He kept the insults coming eight years later at the 2012 Golden Globes where they faced off in the category of Best Original Song. On the red carpet, John told host Carson Daly that Madonna “hasn’t got a f**king chance.”

After Madonna won the award, responded to John's comments, saying, "[Elton's] been known to get mad at me, so I don't know. He's brilliant, and I adore him, so he'll win another award. I don't feel bad."

John's husband David Furnish added fuel to the fire afterwards, reportedly sharing his disapproval on Facebook, posting, "“Madonna. Best song???? F**k off!!!... Madonna winning Best Original Song truly shows how these awards have nothing to do with merit. Her acceptance speech was embarrassing in its narcissism. And her criticism of Gaga shows how desperate she really is.”

That same year in Australia, John said he felt Madonna's career was "over" in an interview and accused him of being a "mean girl" to Lady Gaga, his friend and the godmother of his two children.

"She’s such a nightmare ... and she looks like a f**king fairground stripper," John said. "She's been so horrible to Gaga."

But apparently it's all water under the bridge now.

