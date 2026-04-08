The 67-year-old pop star will star in a two-episode arc on the Apple TV+ series, after being spotted by the paparazzi filming scenes in Venice, Italy.

Madonna will reportedly make a cameo on the second season of The Studio , poking fun of her long-awaited and scrapped biopic .

The series will imagine that Madonna's biopic was actually made, with Seth Rogen and the cast making the trip to the Venice Film Festival to try and create buzz for it.

Julia Garner, who was cast to star as Madonna in the film, will also make an appearance.

Last week, Madonna had some fun on her Instagram, posting pics from her time in the city, adding, "Venice was Fun…………🛶"

The Madonna-directed project has been in a constant state of uncertainty. Last August, Garner revealed that it was "supposed to still happen," however, this satirical look at the Queen of Pop trying to resurrect a film that she failed to launch has cast doubt on whether it will ever surface.

The Studio will mark the first appearance made by Madonna since making a cameo on Will & Grace back in 2003.