Maestro Andrea Bocelli, David Guetta, Megan Thee Stallion & EJAE Team Up for Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Anthem

FIFA World Cup 2026™ has unveiled the official FIFA World Cup 2026™ anthem, “DNA,” by legendary tenor Maestro Andrea Bocelli, global DJ and producer David Guetta, Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter EJAE.

According to a press release, “The Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem is the moment when the noise softens, the crowd unites and football is honoured for what it truly is: more than a game.The track reflects the spirit of the first FIFA World Cup to be staged across three countries and 16 host cities, with 48 teams set to compete on football’s biggest stage.”

Andrea Bocelli and EJAE will be performing “DNA” for the first time ever at the opening ceremony at Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca) in Mexico City on Thursday, June 11.

“The title of the song ‘DNA,’ says everything. Football has been in my life for as long as I can remember, and will always hold a very special place in my heart,” Bocelli says. “To be invited to sing the anthem of the FIFA World Cup and to participate in the opening ceremony is an honor that moves me deeply. It also fills me with immense joy and gratitude, to return to Mexico City, a city that has received me with such extraordinary warmth. And to sing on the Official Anthem alongside EJAE and David Guetta is a collaboration I will truly treasure. To FIFA, to the organisers, and to every fan who will gather in stadiums, living rooms and village squares across the globe, it is for you that we sing.”

“Being a part of the Official FIFA World Cup Anthem means so much to me,” adds EJAE. “It’s especially meaningful because I was able to write Korean lyrics in the song—representing South Korea on this stage is such an honour. One of my favorite childhood memories is being in Seoul during the 2002 World Cup, and seeing the city unite. I’ll never forget the feeling of seeing strangers on the street hug each other and celebrate. To me, that feeling of togetherness is what the World Cup means, and I’m grateful to be a part of it this year!”