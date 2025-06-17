In a recent interview with Capital FM in the UK, the 56-year-old singer admitted that she does not believe in the passage of time... especially when it comes to acknowledging another trip around the sun.

Time is just a construct, according to Mariah Carey.

Speaking with hosts Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby, Carey took part in a game called "Bored Now" where she was asked by North, “Is it true you don't acknowledge the passing of time?”

“That is true,” Carey confirmed, perplexing the panel and forcing some follow-up questions.

When Welby asked her to clarify what she meant, Carey replied, “I just don't believe in it."

Stark then asked if it was time zones that she didn't recognize, but Carey explained, “No, just time."

“So no clocks? Just not into that?" Welby added. “Yeah. No, just let it go,” Carey said, appearing a little irked.

Welby then inquired about birthdays, something that Carey has publicly stated she ignores, year after year. In 2015, she admitted to People that remaining "eternally oblivious to age" is one of her secrets to aging gracefully.

“I don't have a birthday, no,” Carey answered the host. “Anniversaries, yes.”

“But if we were to meet up later, how would we know when?” Stark asked, puzzled.

“Yeah, I would have someone call you and figure it out,” Carey suggested.

Watch the full interview below.