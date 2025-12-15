The 56-year-old singer made the reveal in an Instagram reel, saying, “Ciao! Get ready for Milano Cortina 2026. See you at the Stadio San Siro on the 6th of February for the Olympic opening ceremony. Ci vediamo a Milano.”

Mariah Carey has announced she will be performing at opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano and Cortina, Italy in February.

The Milano Cortina 2026 Instagram account describes the opening ceremony "a one-of-a-kind event in history."

In an official post, the Olympics welcomed the five-time Grammy winner who is “world-renowned for her voice and musical legacy that spans generations and cultures. Mariah’s career beautifully reflects the main theme of the opening ceremony: Harmony.”

In addition the post notes Carey as "the first major international guest to be announced" and "among the leading performers," which suggests more big names will be announced soon.

In 2010, Carey released a song called "100%" to raise money for the U.S. Olympics Team at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics.

Perhaps she and Snoop Dogg can unite and perform one of their collaborations, either "Say Somethin'" or "Crybaby." The rapper will also be in Italy in February as both an honorary coach for Team USA and an Olympics correspondent for NBC.